US talks shouldn't dictate India's Russian oil imports: Puri India Sep 26, 2025

India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri just clarified there are no sanctions stopping India from buying Russian crude oil.

He shared this with reporters as India and the US continue trade negotiations, warning that blocking Russia's supply (about 10 million barrels a day) could seriously shake up global markets.

Even with price caps in place, he encouraged Indian companies to keep pushing for better deals.