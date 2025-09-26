US talks shouldn't dictate India's Russian oil imports: Puri
India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri just clarified there are no sanctions stopping India from buying Russian crude oil.
He shared this with reporters as India and the US continue trade negotiations, warning that blocking Russia's supply (about 10 million barrels a day) could seriously shake up global markets.
Even with price caps in place, he encouraged Indian companies to keep pushing for better deals.
Puri highlighted that India follows international rules—pointing out its compliance with sanctions on Iran and Venezuela as proof.
He also noted that many countries, not just India, rely on Russian oil to meet demand.
Looking ahead, he expects crude prices to hover around $65-68 per barrel and mentioned that Indian state-run oil companies pick their suppliers independently.