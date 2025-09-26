Next Article
African swine fever outbreak in Kerala's Thrissur
India
An outbreak of African swine fever has hit Thrissur district in Kerala, with cases confirmed in Mulankunnathukavu panchayat after lab testing.
The Animal Husbandry Department quickly sent a response team to manage the situation and stop it from spreading further.
Infected zone, surveillance area set up
To contain the disease, authorities set up a one-kilometer infected zone and a 10-kilometer surveillance area.
Pork sales and transport from these zones are now banned, with shops told to pause operations following government rules.
The good news? Dr. Isaac Sam, Chief Veterinary Officer, reassured everyone that this disease only affects pigs—humans and other animals aren't at risk.