Vande Bharat sleeper trains to launch by mid-October
Two brand-new Vande Bharat sleeper trains are expected to launch after the second train is ready, possibly by October 15, 2025, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The first train has finished its trials and is parked at Delhi's Shakur Basti depot, while the second is still being built.
Both will roll out together for smooth service—though official routes are still under wraps.
Trains will have USB charging ports, reading lights
These trains can zip along at up to 180km/h and offer handy upgrades like USB charging ports, reading lights at every berth, CCTV cameras, modular pantries, and accessible features for differently-abled travelers.
Trains equipped with homegrown KAVACH anti-collision tech
Built under the Make in India initiative by Integral Coach Factory and Bharat Earth Movers Limited, these semi-high-speed sleepers come with homegrown KAVACH anti-collision tech and regenerative braking.
Compared to old-school overnight trains like Rajdhani Express, they promise faster journeys with a big boost in safety and comfort—making long trips a lot more appealing.