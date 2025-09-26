Vande Bharat sleeper trains to launch by mid-October India Sep 26, 2025

Two brand-new Vande Bharat sleeper trains are expected to launch after the second train is ready, possibly by October 15, 2025, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The first train has finished its trials and is parked at Delhi's Shakur Basti depot, while the second is still being built.

Both will roll out together for smooth service—though official routes are still under wraps.