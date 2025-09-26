No late fees on overdue water bills in Delhi
Big update for Delhi residents: starting next month, you won't have to pay late fee surcharges on overdue home water bills.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh says this one-time waiver will help about 29 lakh people clear their dues—a first (and last) from the current BJP government.
If you've got a commercial connection, hang tight—those details are still being worked out.
Meanwhile, 18 more sewage treatment plants are being upgraded
On September 30, the Delhi Jal Board is rolling out a major upgrade at the Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant, boosting its capacity to serve around six lakh people in areas like Shakti Nagar.
Plus, 18 more plants are currently being upgraded to improve how wastewater is treated and make sure Delhi meets environmental standards.
It's all part of cleaning up the city's water for everyone.