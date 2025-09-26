No late fees on overdue water bills in Delhi

Meanwhile, 18 more sewage treatment plants are being upgraded

On September 30, the Delhi Jal Board is rolling out a major upgrade at the Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant, boosting its capacity to serve around six lakh people in areas like Shakti Nagar.

Plus, 18 more plants are currently being upgraded to improve how wastewater is treated and make sure Delhi meets environmental standards.

It's all part of cleaning up the city's water for everyone.