Delhi HC orders removal of lewd posts about BJP leader
The Delhi High Court has told social media platforms to take down posts with obscene or sexually suggestive language aimed at BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
These posts started circulating after a video of Bhatia in casual wear during a live telecast on September 12 went viral.
He argued the comments were defamatory and invaded his privacy.
Court's stance on free speech
Justice Amit Bansal made it clear that attacking someone's dignity with such language isn't protected by free speech, though satire was treated differently.
The court didn't block all posts right away, letting those accused respond with their side—including arguments about "fair comment."
The next hearing is set for November 19, so this debate between personal rights and online speech isn't over yet.