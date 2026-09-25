Delhi HC orders Meta remove morphed Modi image, admonishes police
India
The Delhi High Court has told Meta to quickly take down a morphed image showing Prime Minister Modi and a woman, saying the issue involves "one woman" and "the country's prime minister."
The court also called out the Delhi Police, urging them to handle the situation with more care.
Cockroach Janta leaders served notices
Leaders from the Cockroach Janta Party have been served notices for allegedly sharing these AI-generated images during protests at Jantar Mantar.
Her lawyer said an FIR had already been registered, but no concrete steps were taken, and the court directed police to give complete police protection to the woman, who said she was receiving threats to her life.
The next court hearing is set for October 14.