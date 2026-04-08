Delhi HC seeks action against journalist Rana Ayyub's X posts 

The Delhi High Court has taken cognizance of a petition seeking action against journalist Rana Ayyub for allegedly posting derogatory content about Hindu deities on social media platform X. The plea was filed by Amita Sachdeva, who sought the deletion of Ayyub's tweets. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav heard the case and directed the Union of India, X Corp, Delhi Police and Ayyub to respond by Thursday.

Legal proceedings Court emphasizes on need for action The court stated that the case requires immediate attention and directed the Delhi Police to forward the documents to X Corp. "Action is necessary in view of the highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal tweets by respondent no. 4 (Ayyub) pursuant to which even an FIR is directed to be registered against (Ayyub) on the directions of the court of competent jurisdiction," the court said. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Friday.

Complaint details Complaint filed on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal Sachdeva, a self-proclaimed follower of Sanatan Dharma, had earlier lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal against Ayyub. Sachdeva claimed that Ayyub's tweets not only insulted Hindu deities but also maligned Veer Savarkar and the Indian army. The six tweets in question date from 2013 to 2017. The trial court had then directed the registration of an FIR against Ayyub under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (outraging religious feelings), and 505 (public mischief) of IPC.

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