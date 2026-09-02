Delhi head constable suspended after viral video purportedly shows drinking
India
A Delhi Police head constable got suspended after a viral video purportedly showed two men drinking alcohol inside a police vehicle attached to the PCR unit in Wazirabad, North Delhi.
The clip, filmed by a motorist, made it easy for authorities to spot the vehicle thanks to its flashing lights and visible registration number.
DTC driver also faces disciplinary action
Once the video spread online, both the police officer and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) driver involved faced disciplinary action.
Delhi Police emphasized that it "does not endorse or tolerate any form of misconduct" and officials said DTC drivers have been engaged to drive police vehicles due to a shortage of drivers in the force.