Delhi High Court grants police protection to threatened live-in couple
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: your relationship status should not decide your right to safety.
After a live-in couple faced threats from the woman's husband and family, the court stepped in and granted them police protection.
Justice Saurabh Banerjee pointed out that under the Constitution, consenting adults are entitled to protection, whether they are married or not.
High Court orders 3 day notice
This couple started living together in Hyderabad in February but had to move to Delhi after being intimidated by family.
When their requests for help went unanswered, they turned to the courts.
The High Court ordered Delhi Police to keep them safe and said any change in their location should be reported within three days so protection continues.
The message is pretty clear: personal freedom comes first, even when there is family pressure.