Delhi High Court orders pensioner pay estranged wife ₹9,000 monthly
India
The Delhi High Court has told a retired government employee receiving a regular pension to pay ₹9,000 a month to his estranged wife, even though their marriage was declared void.
The judges said leaving her without help would cause "grave hardship and injustice," especially since she lives in an old-age home with no income or family.
Court: void marriage not bar maintenance
The court pointed out that the husband gets a steady pension and has few expenses, so he's able to provide support.
Even though the woman's earlier marriage wasn't legally ended (making this one void), the court made it clear: being in a void marriage doesn't erase someone's right to basic sustenance.
Her claim of getting divorced through a panchayat wasn't accepted because it didn't meet legal standards.