Delhi High Court orders ₹33,000 monthly to wife and daughters
India
The Delhi High Court just ruled that a man has to pay ₹33,000 a month to his estranged wife and their two daughters.
The court made it clear: even if money is tight or health isn't great, supporting your family is a basic responsibility.
Justice Saurabh Banerjee called it a "sacrosanct duty," and didn't buy the husband's argument that he should be let off because of irregular income or illness.
Court rejects claim wife can earn
The husband also claimed his wife could earn on her own since she's a commerce graduate, but the court found no real proof for this.
The judge said you can't dodge financial duties just by saying things are tough.
In short: legal shortcuts and personal challenges don't excuse skipping out on maintenance for your family.