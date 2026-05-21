Delhi High Court orders ₹33,000 monthly to wife and daughters India May 21, 2026

The Delhi High Court just ruled that a man has to pay ₹33,000 a month to his estranged wife and their two daughters.

The court made it clear: even if money is tight or health isn't great, supporting your family is a basic responsibility.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee called it a "sacrosanct duty," and didn't buy the husband's argument that he should be let off because of irregular income or illness.