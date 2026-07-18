Delhi High Court pauses Saturday hearings and sets up committee
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on its plan to hold court sessions on the first and third Saturdays each month.
This move comes after months of pushback from the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA), which raised concerns about extra workload and lawyer burnout.
Now, Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya is setting up a committee to take a closer look at whether Saturday hearings make sense.
Lawyers boycotted April Saturdays over fatigue
The idea for Saturday court was first floated in December 2025, inspired by a suggestion from India's Chief Justice Surya Kant.
But many lawyers were not thrilled: they worried that working more weekends would just lead to fatigue and lower efficiency without really helping anyone long-term.
In protest, DHCBA members even boycotted work on some Saturdays in April, making it clear they did not see any real benefit in the change.