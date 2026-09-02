Delhi High Court rejects PIL on homeless voters' electoral inclusion
India
Delhi High Court has turned down a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging homeless persons faced the risk of being left out of the electoral rolls during the Election Commission's special revision.
The court pointed out that there are already ways for people without a permanent address to sign up, like using Form 6 under current rules.
Election Commission reassures homeless coverage
The court explained that booth-level officers visit the address mentioned in Form 6 for more than one night to ascertain the place where the person ordinarily sleeps.
The Election Commission also reassured that its process covers people without permanent homes, including those displaced by demolitions, so no one's left behind.