Delhi hits 43.6 Celsius as IMD issues orange alert India May 22, 2026

Delhi's dealing with some seriously intense heat right now; Safdarjung just hit 43.6 Celsius, and Thursday morning was the warmest May night in over a decade at 31.9 Celsius (that's way above normal).

The India Meteorological Department has put out an orange alert, saying this scorching weather will stick around until at least May 27.