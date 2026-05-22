Delhi hits 43.6 Celsius as IMD issues orange alert
India
Delhi's dealing with some seriously intense heat right now; Safdarjung just hit 43.6 Celsius, and Thursday morning was the warmest May night in over a decade at 31.9 Celsius (that's way above normal).
The India Meteorological Department has put out an orange alert, saying this scorching weather will stick around until at least May 27.
Delhi authorities urge staying indoors
Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 44 and 45 Celsius, with nights staying hot at around 30 to 32 Celsius.
The city's air quality is also taking a hit, landing in the "poor" category thanks to dusty winds and dry conditions.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay indoors during peak hours and keep hydrated to avoid risks like dehydration or heatstroke.