Delhi hospital offers CT scans, MRIs in 2028 earliest
Since September 23, Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi has stopped MRI and CT scans for outpatients because of a tech glitch and film shortages.
Emergency and admitted patients are still getting scans, but if you're an outpatient, the next available slot could be as far off as 2028—yes, really.
Why the long wait?
The hospital's scanners are struggling: two out of three CT machines are broken due to unpaid maintenance bills, leaving just one scanner working—and it's actually 7km away at another trauma center.
Even before this mess, wait times were wild: up to three years for an MRI and eight months for a CT scan.
Patients forced to go private
With public options basically maxed out, many patients have no choice but to pay big bucks at private centers.
Other government hospitals aren't much help either—they're also overloaded.
The whole situation highlights just how much Delhi's public healthcare system needs urgent fixes to keep up with basic needs.