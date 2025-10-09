Kerala seeks ₹700cr for tourism upgrade: What is planned
Kerala's Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has asked the Centre for ₹700 crore to upgrade the state's tourism scene.
Plans include revamping Kovalam, Varkala, and Kappil beaches (₹100 crore each), a National Institute of Water Sports at Beypore, and new cruise terminals in Kochi and Kollam.
International wellness conclave in the works
Kerala is also gearing up to host an international wellness conclave—with hopes of inviting PM Modi as chief guest—to push health tourism into the global spotlight.
These moves aim to bring back the huge crowds Kerala saw before the pandemic, and better roads like the ongoing development of NH-66 should make exploring the state even easier.
If you love travel, wellness, or just want more cool places to visit, Kerala's upgrades could be worth watching.