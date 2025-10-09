Next Article
Woman sprays pepper in train compartment; kids, others in distress
India
A seat dispute on a crowded Sealdah-bound train in Kolkata took a wild turn when a woman reportedly used pepper spray inside the women's compartment.
The spray left several passengers, including kids, in distress.
Video clips show fellow commuters confronting her about the reckless move.
GRP detained the woman
The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained the woman after upset passengers demanded answers.
The incident has sparked a wave of anger online, with many calling out the dangers of misusing self-defense tools like pepper spray in public spaces.
People are now urging stricter rules to keep public transport safe for everyone.