Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in south, dry spell up north
India
The IMD says heavy rain is set to drench Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka through October 12—thanks to what's left of Cyclone Shakti over the Arabian Sea.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is packing up from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
Up north in Delhi, it's all clear skies with comfy temperatures (30-32°C by day, 18-20°C at night).
Potential flood, landslide risks in the south
All this rain in the south means a potential risk of floods and landslides, which could mess with travel and daily plans.
Meanwhile, the north is easing into drier weather—a big shift that could affect farming and routines in some regions.