IMD warns of heavy rain in south, dry spell up north India Oct 09, 2025

The IMD says heavy rain is set to drench Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka through October 12—thanks to what's left of Cyclone Shakti over the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is packing up from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Up north in Delhi, it's all clear skies with comfy temperatures (30-32°C by day, 18-20°C at night).