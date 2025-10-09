Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Wife files case against DGP

The wife of a Haryana Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide, has filed a police complaint against Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarnia. The complaint alleges that the two officers subjected her husband to caste-based slurs and mental harassment. Kumar, 52, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday.

Allegations detailed Officers should be arrested immediately: Amneet Amneet P Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service officer and commissioner-secretary in the state's Department of Foreign Cooperation, was in Japan when her husband took his life. Amneet has alleged that the officers should be charged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. She said both Kapur and Bijarnia should be arrested immediately, as they could influence the investigation, "including tampering of the evidences and influencing witnesses."

Wife 'Direct result of systematic persecution' "This is not a case of ordinary suicide but a direct result of systematic persecution," she said in her complaint. She said the high-ranking officers used their positions to mentally torture her husband, "ultimately driving him to such an extent that he was left with no other option but to take his life." "While official narratives suggest suicide, my soul cries for justice as a wife witnessing years of systematic humiliation, harassment and persecution inflicted upon my husband," Amneet said.

Note revelations Suicide note names 10 senior officers The suicide note left by Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, reportedly names 10 senior officers who mentally harassed him. Amneet described the eight-page note as a "document of broken spirit," detailing the relentless actions that pushed her husband to take his life. She said, "Justice should not merely be done, but seen to be done - even for families like ours."