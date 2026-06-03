Delhi IGI Airport customs seize 2.75kg gold paste worth ₹3.8cr India Jun 03, 2026

Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport just busted a passenger for trying to sneak in 2.75kg of gold paste worth ₹3.8 crore from Sharjah.

The gold was cleverly hidden under an aircraft seat, but intelligence inputs led officers straight to the stash and the suspect, who was arrested on the spot.