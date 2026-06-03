Delhi IGI Airport customs seize 2.75kg gold paste worth ₹3.8cr
India
Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport just busted a passenger for trying to sneak in 2.75kg of gold paste worth ₹3.8 crore from Sharjah.
The gold was cleverly hidden under an aircraft seat, but intelligence inputs led officers straight to the stash and the suspect, who was arrested on the spot.
Gold concealment at Delhi, Mumbai airports
This is not a one-off: recent weeks have seen more incidents at Delhi and Mumbai airports for hiding gold in everything from water bottles with fake bottoms to a food outlet employee.