Delhi issues rules asking residents to cooperate with Census 2027
Delhi just rolled out new rules for census 2027, asking everyone to pitch in when officials come around to collect data.
The information they gather helps shape government policies and plans, so cooperation really matters.
The main house-listing drive kicks off April 16, right after a round of self-enumeration.
Delhi self-enumeration schedule, privacy and penalties
Self-enumeration is happening now in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and cantonment areas until April 15, then moves to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones from May 1-15.
Census teams might visit your home to mark properties: residents are expected to help out, and there are legal consequences if you don't.
On the privacy front: your personal details stay confidential and are only used for statistics; you're not required to share information about female family members.