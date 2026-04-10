Delhi issues rules asking residents to cooperate with Census 2027

Delhi self-enumeration schedule, privacy and penalties

Self-enumeration is happening now in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and cantonment areas until April 15, then moves to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones from May 1-15.

Census teams might visit your home to mark properties: residents are expected to help out, and there are legal consequences if you don't.

On the privacy front: your personal details stay confidential and are only used for statistics; you're not required to share information about female family members.