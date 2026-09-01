Delhi launches free rooftop solar, 230,000 systems by March 2027
Delhi just rolled out a new Solar Energy Policy, offering free rooftop solar panels to homes using up to 400 units of electricity per month.
The goal? To install 230,000 systems by March 2027 and add 500 MW of green energy.
Eligible families won't pay anything up front: Delhi's government will cover the remaining installation expense after accounting for central and state subsidies.
Rekha Gupta says policy simplifies solar
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this move will help cut electricity bills and make going solar much simpler for eligible households.
Households get five years of free maintenance, plus their usual electricity subsidies alongside new solar benefits.
The policy also speeds up net metering approvals (now just 25 days), waives registration fees, and plans solutions for homes without suitable rooftops, making it easier than ever to go green in Delhi.