Delhi launches PM Surya Ghar portal with 26,077 applications
Delhi just launched its PM Surya Ghar portal for rooftop solar, and 26,077 applications had been received in just a few days.
The goal? Make solar energy easy to access, with clear info on subsidies and authorized vendors.
It's first-come, first-served. The scheme is available for the first 220,000 customers who apply on the portal.
Solar ₹156,000 subsidy and ₹11,000/kW
If you use up to 400 units of electricity per month, you can get a solar setup (up to 3 kW) installed with no upfront cost, thanks to government subsidies worth ₹156,000.
Housing societies get extra help too: ₹11,000 per kW for group installations.
The focus is on smaller systems that fit limited rooftops, aiming for 50% consumers opting for smaller systems and adding another 500 MW of clean power across the city by March 2027.