Delhi launches ₹17,000cr Mission 2030 to overhaul power supply
Delhi just rolled out Mission 2030, a massive ₹17,000 crore plan to upgrade the city's power setup.
With electricity demand set to jump (thanks in part to more EVs), the government wants to make sure there's enough reliable power for everyone by 2030.
Power Minister Ashish Sood said the goal is simple: 24x7 reliable power supply in every area and season, faster restoration of local faults, and advance alerts for outages.
Mission 2030 upgrades target outage reduction
Expect old high-voltage systems to be swapped for safer low-voltage ones, and messy overhead wires moved underground, especially in crowded areas.
The city's also pushing for solar rooftops and EV-ready grids, plus smart meters so you can track your usage easily.
For ₹1,426 crore was spent on upgrades across all neighborhoods—with Chhatarpur getting the biggest chunk.
The mission aims to cut average power cuts per consumer from three times to one and shrink outage time too.