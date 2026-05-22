Delhi launches ₹17,000cr Mission 2030 to overhaul power supply

Mission 2030 upgrades target outage reduction

Expect old high-voltage systems to be swapped for safer low-voltage ones, and messy overhead wires moved underground, especially in crowded areas.

The city's also pushing for solar rooftops and EV-ready grids, plus smart meters so you can track your usage easily.

For ₹1,426 crore was spent on upgrades across all neighborhoods—with Chhatarpur getting the biggest chunk.

The mission aims to cut average power cuts per consumer from three times to one and shrink outage time too.