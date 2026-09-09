Delhi luxury hotels booked for BRICS summit, 3,000-plus rooms reserved
India
With the 18th BRICS Summit set for September 12-13, 2026, Delhi's luxury hotels are packed: over 3,000 rooms across top five-star properties have been snapped up by delegations from more than 20 countries, including Brazil, China, and Russia.
The rush has pushed room rates as high as ₹200,000 per night.
Delhi hotels serve delegations, lift revenues
Big names like The Leela and ITC Maurya have turned into buzzing diplomatic hubs, even customizing menus with ingredients have also arrived with the delegations.
In Aerocity alone, occupancy could hit 90%, with rates up by nearly 15-20% at Lemon Tree in Aerocity.
Major chains such as Indian Hotels Co. and Lemon Tree Hotels are seeing a big revenue boost thanks to longer stays and sky-high prices during the summit.