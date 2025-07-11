Next Article
Delhi man arrested for alleged murder over suspected affair
A 22-year-old man, Sameer (also known as Laddu), was caught in Patna after allegedly killing his 19-year-old neighbor Noshad in Delhi's Kirti Nagar.
The incident reportedly started over suspicions about an affair involving Sameer's wife.
After the July 5 attack, Sameer traveled nearly 1,200km to escape but was finally tracked down.
Special team was set up to find Sameer
Delhi Police quickly registered a case and set up a special team to find Sameer.
Deputy Commissioner Vichitra Veer shared that officers found him hiding out in Patna's Barh area and nabbed him after a short chase—recovering the weapon used as well.
Sameer has now been brought back to Delhi on transit remand while investigators look into whether anyone else was involved.