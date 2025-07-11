Next Article
Odisha implements fail system for annual exams
Big change for school students in Odisha: Starting this academic year, kids in Classes 5 and 8 will need to pass their final exams to move up.
The state has updated its education rules, so automatic promotion is out—now, clearing annual exams is a must.
What happens if a student doesn't clear the exam?
If a student doesn't clear the exam, they'll get extra classes and a chance to retake it within two months.
Still not passing? They'll have to repeat the year—but no one gets kicked out before finishing elementary school.
Move follows Odisha's Class 10 results hitting impressive high
This move comes after Odisha's Class 10 results hit an impressive high—over 94% passed this year.
The government is reportedly aiming for stronger basics before raising the bar on promotions.