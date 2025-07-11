Delhi woman orchestrates phone snatching plot
In a twist straight out of a movie, a woman in South Delhi allegedly teamed up with two men to snatch her husband's phone—just so she could delete intimate photos of herself and her lover.
The incident happened on June 19 near Sultanpur's Main Market Road. Police have registered the case as mobile phone snatching.
Suspect tried to hide in hotel
The woman reportedly shared her husband's daily route and work timings with the accomplices to help them pull off the theft.
One suspect, Ankit Gahlot (27), was tracked down after trying to hide out in an Old Delhi hotel; police are still searching for the second man.
Investigators used number plate recognition tech and rental records linked to Aadhaar cards to trace their rented scooter all the way to Rajasthan.
The woman is also under investigation as police work to wrap up the case.