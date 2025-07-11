Mizoram border tense amid escalating Myanmar conflict

More than 30,000 people have taken shelter in Mizoram

Since Myanmar's 2021 coup, more than 30,000 people have taken shelter in Mizoram.

Local groups like the Central Young Mizo Association are stepping up with food and support for new arrivals.

But with the border being so open—especially near the Tiao River—authorities worry about ongoing issues from unauthorized crossings.

The Indian government plans to build a fence, but that fix is still years away.