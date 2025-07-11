Mizoram border tense amid escalating Myanmar conflict
Mizoram has ramped up security along the Indo-Myanmar border after a surge in violence between Myanmar's military and rebel groups.
Close to 5,900 refugees have crossed into India, with some injured along the way now getting care in local hospitals.
The unrest has even reached Zokhawthar town in India, with gunfights and grenade attacks making things tense on both sides.
More than 30,000 people have taken shelter in Mizoram
Since Myanmar's 2021 coup, more than 30,000 people have taken shelter in Mizoram.
Local groups like the Central Young Mizo Association are stepping up with food and support for new arrivals.
But with the border being so open—especially near the Tiao River—authorities worry about ongoing issues from unauthorized crossings.
The Indian government plans to build a fence, but that fix is still years away.