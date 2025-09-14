Delhi: Man dies in hotel room after hosting party
Mohit Garg, 26, was discovered dead in his hotel room at Hotel Flourish in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur on Saturday night, right after hosting a party with friends.
Police got a call about an unconscious guest around 9:30pm despite being rushed to JPC Hospital, Mohit was declared dead on arrival.
Family suspects foul play; investigation underway
Mohit's family believes he was poisoned and murdered, though the official cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem at GTB Hospital.
Legal proceedings have been initiated and forensic teams have been sent to gather evidence from the hotel.
They're now questioning everyone who attended the party to piece together what happened that night.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to uncover what led to Mohit's sudden and tragic death.