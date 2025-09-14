Next Article
J&K: Militants now hiding in underground bunkers instead of houses
Terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir have changed tactics—they're now hiding out in underground bunkers instead of local houses.
Security forces discovered one of these hidden trenches packed with supplies during a recent encounter in Kulgam, showing just how much things have shifted on the ground.
Both sides adapting to new tactics
With local support dropping off, militants are moving deeper into isolated forest areas to avoid detection.
In response, security teams plan to use drones and ground-penetrating radar to track down these new hideouts.
The Army is also ramping up tech-driven intelligence efforts as part of a broader strategy shift—showing how both sides are adapting in this ongoing conflict.