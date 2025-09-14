Only AAP MLA in J&K detained under Public Safety Act

Controversial detention

This is the first time since 1978 that a sitting J&K MLA has been booked under the PSA, making it a big deal in local politics.

Malik's arrest led to protests, curfews, and internet shutdowns in Doda. His Facebook following more than doubled after his detention.

The move has sparked debates about democracy and public order in the region—while some support it for law and order reasons, others see it as undermining elected voices.