Next Article
PM Modi announces 'Sudarshan Chakra Mission' on Janmashtami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Assam on Sunday, marking the success of Operation Sindoor and connecting it to the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Lord Krishna.
Speaking on Janmashtami in Darrang, he talked up the new "Sudarshan Chakra Mission," which he says is all about boosting national security with a nod to Lord Krishna's legacy.
Modi lays foundation stones for major projects in Assam
During his visit, Modi laid foundation stones for major projects like Darrang Medical College, the Guwahati Ring Road, and a new bridge over the Brahmaputra.
He said these moves are meant to strengthen Assam's unique identity and support regional growth in line with India's broader goals.
The projects are expected to improve healthcare, make travel easier, and boost opportunities in the region.