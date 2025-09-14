PM Modi announces 'Sudarshan Chakra Mission' on Janmashtami India Sep 14, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Assam on Sunday, marking the success of Operation Sindoor and connecting it to the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Lord Krishna.

Speaking on Janmashtami in Darrang, he talked up the new "Sudarshan Chakra Mission," which he says is all about boosting national security with a nod to Lord Krishna's legacy.