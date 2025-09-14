PM Modi announces ₹18,500cr projects in Assam post sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out projects worth over ₹18,500 crore during his visit to Assam's Darrang and Golaghat districts—his first trip to the state after Operation Sindoor.
Big highlights include new medical and nursing colleges and the massive Guwahati Ring Road.
He also stopped by Guwahati as part of his multi-state tour.
Why these projects matter
These projects are set to make life smoother in Assam—think better hospitals, easier travel, and more job opportunities thanks to new petrochemical plants like the bamboo-based bioethanol facility at Numaligarh Refinery.
It's all part of a bigger push for growth and sustainability in Assam after recent security challenges, with an eye on cleaner energy and stronger local economies that matter for everyone's future.