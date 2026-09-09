Delhi Master Plan proposes higher FAR after deadly building collapse
India
Delhi's proposed new Master Plan is stepping in after a deadly building collapse, aiming to make the city's homes safer.
The big idea? Give property owners a higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR), so they can rebuild bigger to help offset the cost of demolition, making it easier to swap out risky old buildings for new ones.
Targets 4 million homes near metro
The plan also looks ahead: there's a push for up to 4 million new homes to potentially come up over the next 20 years, especially near Metro lines for better connectivity and less car traffic.
Plus, there are cool sustainability moves like sponge cities to help with waterlogging during heavy rains.
Land pooling with the DDA should also make redevelopment smoother for everyone involved.