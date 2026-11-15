Delhi Metro driverless trains carried 1.6 million riders in 1 day

DMRC's managing director Vikas Kumar says these trains make operations smoother and help cut down on human mistakes.

There's talk of bringing this tech to more Indian cities, but some hurdles remain, like high setup costs and worries about jobs.

For now, DMRC hasn't let any operators go; instead, they've shifted them to other roles like station management.

As Sudhanshu Mani puts it, "In India, with much lower staffing costs compared to the developed world, our own analysis instead of the global trend should dictate our decision," said Sudhanshu Mani, the former railway general manager.