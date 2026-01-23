Delhi Metro to run from 3am on Republic Day
Heading to Kartavya Path for Republic Day?
The Delhi Metro's got your back—trains start early at 3:00am on January 26 and run every 15 minutes until 6:00am so you can beat the crowds.
The main ceremony kicks off at 9:30am with the parade rolling out an hour later.
Some metro stations will have limited access
Heads up: entry and exit will be blocked at certain gates in Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and ITO stations from 3:00am until the event wraps up.
Plan your route so you're not stuck outside.
Free metro rides (if you've got an invite) & parking sorted
If you have an official invitation card (plus a photo ID), you get free round-trip metro tickets.
Use Central Secretariat station for enclosures 18-19; Udyog Bhawan is your stop for other seats.
Bonus—metro parking lots are open all day.
Parade: 77th Republic Day
This year, India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day, with creative direction from MM Keeravani, Subhash Sehgal, Anupam Kher, and Santosh Nair.
Gates open at 7:00am and close by 9:00am—arriving between 6:30-7:00am is your best bet to grab a good spot.