Delhi Metro to run from 3am on Republic Day

Heading to Kartavya Path for Republic Day? The Delhi Metro's got your back—trains start early at 3:00am on January 26 and run every 15 minutes until 6:00am so you can beat the crowds. The main ceremony kicks off at 9:30am with the parade rolling out an hour later.

Some metro stations will have limited access Heads up: entry and exit will be blocked at certain gates in Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and ITO stations from 3:00am until the event wraps up.

Plan your route so you're not stuck outside.

Free metro rides (if you've got an invite) & parking sorted If you have an official invitation card (plus a photo ID), you get free round-trip metro tickets.

Use Central Secretariat station for enclosures 18-19; Udyog Bhawan is your stop for other seats.

Bonus—metro parking lots are open all day.