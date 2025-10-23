Delhi Metro's Phase IV to run fully automated driverless trains

Delhi Metro is taking a big leap—every corridor in its Phase IV expansion will run fully automated, driverless trains. The idea is to make your daily commute smoother, safer, and more reliable by letting smart tech handle the controls instead of people.

DMRC has been running driverless trains since 2020 Since 2020, Delhi Metro has been running India's first driverless trains on the Magenta Line.

By the latest reports, there are 69 driverless trains covering both Magenta and Pink Lines—about 97km in total.

This shift is expected to result in more punctual, safer services, and less need for manual checks.

New trains for Phase IV expansion Phase IV adds six new corridors, including extensions and the brand-new Golden Line.

To make this happen, DMRC is rolling out 312 new coaches (forming 52 six-coach trains) made by Alstom in India—all built for full automation with speeds up to 95km/h.