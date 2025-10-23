Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winter; 10,000 devotees attend
Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand closed their doors for winter this Thursday, wrapping up a big part of the Char Dham Yatra.
Nearly 10,000 devotees gathered at Kedarnath for the send-off, chanting "Har Har Mahadev" as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the farewell.
Lord Kedarnath's palanquin is now on its six-month journey to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
Know more about the journey
The palanquin will stop overnight at Rampur and Guptkashi before reaching Ukhimath on October 25.
Both temples will stay closed until spring—Kedarnath is expected to reopen around April or May 2026 (the exact date comes out on Mahashivratri).
Meanwhile, Yamunotri's idol has moved to Kharsali village for winter prayers.
If you're planning a visit, Badrinath temple stays open until November 25 before it also shuts for winter.