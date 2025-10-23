Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winter; 10,000 devotees attend

Know more about the journey

The palanquin will stop overnight at Rampur and Guptkashi before reaching Ukhimath on October 25.

Both temples will stay closed until spring—Kedarnath is expected to reopen around April or May 2026 (the exact date comes out on Mahashivratri).

Meanwhile, Yamunotri's idol has moved to Kharsali village for winter prayers.

If you're planning a visit, Badrinath temple stays open until November 25 before it also shuts for winter.