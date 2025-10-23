Why post-Diwali air in Delhi-NCR felt better, but wasn't
Post-Diwali 2025, a lot of people in Delhi-NCR thought the air seemed clearer and less hazy. But official numbers told a different story: pollution actually hit its highest level in five years.
The reason for this disconnect? Weather played tricks on our senses—warmer temps and more vertical air mixing made things look better, even as low wind speeds kept pollution hanging around.
Plus, after years of bad air, many may not notice sudden spikes as much.
On October 21, PM2.5 levels shot up to 228 micrograms per cubic meter—15 times the WHO's safe daily limit.
The government's Air Quality Index was at 351 ("very poor"), while IQAir's reading was an even scarier 1,121 ("hazardous").
This happened despite firecracker bans and "green" cracker efforts; clearly, restrictions didn't make much difference this year.