Why post-Diwali air in Delhi-NCR felt better, but wasn't India Oct 23, 2025

Post-Diwali 2025, a lot of people in Delhi-NCR thought the air seemed clearer and less hazy. But official numbers told a different story: pollution actually hit its highest level in five years.

The reason for this disconnect? Weather played tricks on our senses—warmer temps and more vertical air mixing made things look better, even as low wind speeds kept pollution hanging around.

Plus, after years of bad air, many may not notice sudden spikes as much.