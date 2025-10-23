Video: Bureaucrat, petrol pump employees trade blows over CNG queue
What's the story
A sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district was caught on camera slapping employees of a petrol pump at the Jaswantpura CNG petrol pump on the Ajmer-Bhilwara Highway on Tuesday. CCTV footage that has gone viral shows SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma, who is currently posted in Pratapgarh, arguing with a staff member over service priority.
Incident details
SDM slaps employee for not prioritizing service
The dispute started when a petrol pump employee filled CNG in another car instead of Sharma's, according to PTI. The SDM argued that his car should be serviced first, as he arrived earlier. Another employee intervened, leading to Sharma slapping him too. This led to a retaliatory slap from the employee in self-defense.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
SDM साहब “बड़ी कुर्सी” के रौब में एक मेहनतकश कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार रहे हैं — मानो अफ़सर होना उन्हें किसी पर हाथ उठाने का अधिकार दे देता हो!— Nirmal Choudhary (@NirmlChoudhary) October 22, 2025
अरे साहब, यही रौब आप उन अपराधियों पर दिखाइए, जो रोज़ कानून की धज्जियाँ उड़ा रहे हैं, न कि उस आम आदमी पर जो ईमानदारी से मेहनत कर रहा है।… pic.twitter.com/AEAs17CWIx
Aftermath
Sharma files complaint against petrol pump employees
After the incident, Sharma filed a complaint at Raila police station alleging misconduct by the petrol pump employees. He claimed one of the employees misbehaved with his wife while he was refueling his car on his way home for Diwali. However, CCTV footage reviewed from the site does not support this allegation. Regardless, three petrol pump workers—Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat and Raja Sharma—have been arrested in connection with this incident.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigating matter; local authorities yet to comment
After the video of the fight went viral, social media users began sharing pictures of what they claimed was a police complaint filed by Sharma's wife, Deepika Vyas. According to the screenshots of the complaints, Vyas accused the petrol station employees of harassment and inappropriate behavior. She stated that one of the staff winked at her and made an offensive remark, which allegedly sparked the confrontation.