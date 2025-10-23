Video: Bureaucrat, petrol pump employees trade blows over CNG queue

A sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Rajasthan 's Bhilwara district was caught on camera slapping employees of a petrol pump at the Jaswantpura CNG petrol pump on the Ajmer-Bhilwara Highway on Tuesday. CCTV footage that has gone viral shows SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma, who is currently posted in Pratapgarh, arguing with a staff member over service priority.

Incident details SDM slaps employee for not prioritizing service The dispute started when a petrol pump employee filled CNG in another car instead of Sharma's, according to PTI. The SDM argued that his car should be serviced first, as he arrived earlier. Another employee intervened, leading to Sharma slapping him too. This led to a retaliatory slap from the employee in self-defense.

Twitter Post Watch the video here SDM साहब “बड़ी कुर्सी” के रौब में एक मेहनतकश कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार रहे हैं — मानो अफ़सर होना उन्हें किसी पर हाथ उठाने का अधिकार दे देता हो!



अरे साहब, यही रौब आप उन अपराधियों पर दिखाइए, जो रोज़ कानून की धज्जियाँ उड़ा रहे हैं, न कि उस आम आदमी पर जो ईमानदारी से मेहनत कर रहा है।… pic.twitter.com/AEAs17CWIx — Nirmal Choudhary (@NirmlChoudhary) October 22, 2025

Aftermath Sharma files complaint against petrol pump employees After the incident, Sharma filed a complaint at Raila police station alleging misconduct by the petrol pump employees. He claimed one of the employees misbehaved with his wife while he was refueling his car on his way home for Diwali. However, CCTV footage reviewed from the site does not support this allegation. Regardless, three petrol pump workers—Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat and Raja Sharma—have been arrested in connection with this incident.