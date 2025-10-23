Next Article
Murmu unveils bust of ex-President Narayanan in Kerala
India
On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of former President K.R. Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
The ceremony brought together leaders like ex-President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
This tribute was first suggested by Kovind to recognize Narayanan's roots and impact.
Narayanan's legacy
Narayanan broke barriers as India's first Dalit President (1997-2002) and was known for his honesty, compassion, and commitment to equality.
At the event, Murmu highlighted how he rose from humble beginnings through education and stood for peace and inclusivity—values that still inspire anyone hoping to make a difference today.