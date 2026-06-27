Delhi monsoon delayed past June 27, IMD forecasts rain soon
India
Delhi's monsoon, which usually shows up by June 27, is running behind schedule this year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) hasn't announced the official start yet, but it says rain is likely in the next few days: finally some hope for a break from the relentless heat.
Delhi hit 41.5C, rainfall below average
On June 26, Delhi hit a scorching 41.5 degrees Celsius (that's nearly four degrees hotter than normal), with the heat index feeling like 47.5 degrees Celsius.
Rainfall this month has been way below average so far, just 41.8mm compared to the usual 74.1mm, but IMD expects thunderstorms and showers from June 27 onward, with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees Celsius by July 1.
Hang in there: a cooler week looks just around the corner!