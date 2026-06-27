Delhi monsoon delayed past June 27, IMD forecasts rain soon

Delhi hit 41.5C, rainfall below average

On June 26, Delhi hit a scorching 41.5 degrees Celsius (that's nearly four degrees hotter than normal), with the heat index feeling like 47.5 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall this month has been way below average so far, just 41.8mm compared to the usual 74.1mm, but IMD expects thunderstorms and showers from June 27 onward, with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees Celsius by July 1.

Hang in there: a cooler week looks just around the corner!