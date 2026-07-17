Delhi more than doubles ration card income limit to ₹2.5L
India
Delhi has more than doubled the income limit for families to qualify for a ration card, from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh per year.
This update, announced on July 13, means more people can now access subsidized food grains through the public distribution system (PDS).
If you've been thinking about applying, the process, which began in May, is now expected to be quicker following the income-limit change announced on July 13.
Delhi cancels over 2.3L ration cards
After checking records, over 2.3 lakh ration cards were canceled, mostly because people earned above the old limit or due to issues like duplicate cards and inactive users.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says they're planning to issue two lakh new ration cards this year so eligible families won't miss out on food security.