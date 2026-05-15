Delhi-NCR CAQM meets over rising stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

CAQM urges crackdown, 4.60cr Delhi-NCR plantings

To tackle this, CAQM wants state governments to crack down harder on polluting practices like stubble burning.

They're also pushing for faster rollout of new air quality monitoring stations (46 more are coming soon, taking the total to 157).

On a brighter note, there's a big green push too: plans are set to plant around 4.60 crore trees, shrubs, and bamboo across Delhi-NCR in 2026-27.