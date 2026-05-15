Delhi-NCR CAQM meets over rising stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana
India
Delhi-NCR's air quality watchdog, CAQM, just met to talk about a worrying spike in stubble burning across Punjab and Haryana this spring.
Punjab logged 8,986 cases (up from 6,474 last year) and Haryana saw numbers more than double to 3,290.
The rise is raising concerns for the region's already stressed air.
CAQM urges crackdown, 4.60cr Delhi-NCR plantings
To tackle this, CAQM wants state governments to crack down harder on polluting practices like stubble burning.
They're also pushing for faster rollout of new air quality monitoring stations (46 more are coming soon, taking the total to 157).
On a brighter note, there's a big green push too: plans are set to plant around 4.60 crore trees, shrubs, and bamboo across Delhi-NCR in 2026-27.