Delhi-NCR: Rain, fog deepen cold; visibility dips on January 24
India
Delhi-NCR just got a dose of winter vibes—light rain and thunderstorms have made things colder and kept the skies gray.
The IMD says expect more of the same on Saturday, January 24, with temps hanging around 19-20°C during the day and dipping to 7-8°C at night.
Why bother?
Fog is set to roll in, which could drop visibility below 1km and slow down traffic on roads, trains, and at airports—so plan ahead if you're heading out.
Another round of rain might hit near Republic Day (January 26), keeping things chilly and cloudy for a bit longer.
On the bright side, all this rain has helped clear up the air for now!