Delhi plans 'Safe Delhi' emergency app after successful pilot run
India
Delhi is planning to roll out a new "Safe Delhi" app to help women feel safer in the city.
The app lets users send emergency alerts with GPS tracking, voice commands, and even live audio-video feeds straight to police control rooms for faster help.
After a successful pilot run in the central police district, it's now waiting for the green light to launch citywide.
Delhi recorded 13,000+ crimes against women
Delhi saw over 13,000 crimes against women in 2024, including the highest number of rapes reported among major Indian cities.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently checked out the trial version herself.
The new app will team up with older tools like "Himmat Plus," making it easier for women in distress to reach police quickly, and hopefully make Delhi a bit safer for everyone.