Delhi plants 7.1 million saplings and exceeds 2026-27 target
Delhi just smashed its plantation drive goal, planting 7.1 million saplings, topping the original target for 2026-27.
The campaign kicked off on July 7 during Van Mahotsav, all to boost the city's green cover.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that the real challenge now is making sure these young trees actually grow up strong and healthy.
Delhi Forests Dept 3.2 million saplings
This wasn't a solo act: multiple agencies joined in, with the Department of Forests and Wildlife leading at 3.2 million saplings and Delhi Development Authority adding another 2 million-plus.
Everyday Delhiites got involved too: a slot-booking system saw nearly 147,000 people plant over 350,000 saplings themselves, while government nurseries handed out another 760,000.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa put it simply: the focus now is helping these new trees thrive for a greener future.