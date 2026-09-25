Delhi Police adds 20 MPVs, 35 now with women officers
India
After three recent rape cases in Delhi, the police are stepping up by adding 20 new multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) for patrolling busy spots like colleges, schools, and markets.
Now with 35 MPVs on the streets, each will have two women police personnel on board, so help can reach them faster and women feel safer in public spaces.
Lieutenant Governor Sandhu directs 'Pink Force'
Alongside the new vehicles, Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu had directed the Delhi Police to create a dedicated 'Pink Force' of trained women personnel.
They'll patrol areas around schools, colleges, and metro stations to keep things safe and visible.
Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu stressed how crucial women's safety is and wants police to keep up efforts like Operation Shishtachar for quick action against harassment.