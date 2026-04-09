Delhi Police arrest 3 in ₹35,000 ATM glue helpline scam

Ravi Kumar Bharti arrested as mastermind

Police tracked down two suspects who pointed to Ravi Kumar Bharti as the mastermind.

Bharti, who's been involved in ATM fraud since 2018, had returned to Delhi in 2025 after a previous arrest and picked up right where he left off.

His team was linked to over 50 ATM fraud and attempted-fraud incidents by jamming ATMs and using fake helpline numbers.

Thanks to some solid detective work, Bharti was arrested again and now faces multiple charges.