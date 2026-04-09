Delhi Police arrest 3 in ₹35,000 ATM glue helpline scam
Delhi Police arrested three people in connection with the ATM scam.
It all started when a police officer's debit card got jammed at an ATM. Turns out, scammers had glued the slot and put up a fake helpline number.
When he called for help, they tricked him into sharing his PIN and quickly emptied ₹35,000 from his account.
Sadly, he wasn't alone—at least 22 people across the city were duped by this gang.
Ravi Kumar Bharti arrested as mastermind
Police tracked down two suspects who pointed to Ravi Kumar Bharti as the mastermind.
Bharti, who's been involved in ATM fraud since 2018, had returned to Delhi in 2025 after a previous arrest and picked up right where he left off.
His team was linked to over 50 ATM fraud and attempted-fraud incidents by jamming ATMs and using fake helpline numbers.
Thanks to some solid detective work, Bharti was arrested again and now faces multiple charges.